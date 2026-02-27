Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.21), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 18.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Tecnoglass’ conference call:

Record 2025 results and cash generation. Full-year revenue was nearly $984 million with a record backlog of $1.3 billion, operating cash flow of about $135.8 million, and an expanded $250 million buyback authorization after repurchasing roughly $118 million of shares in 2025.

Full-year revenue was nearly $984 million with a record backlog of $1.3 billion, operating cash flow of about $135.8 million, and an expanded $250 million buyback authorization after repurchasing roughly $118 million of shares in 2025. Margin pressure from input costs and FX. Q4 gross margin fell to 40% (from 44.5% a year ago) and adjusted EBITDA dropped to $62.2 million, driven by sharply higher aluminum costs, tariffs on standalone components, and a stronger Colombian peso that increased local cost pressures.

Q4 gross margin fell to 40% (from 44.5% a year ago) and adjusted EBITDA dropped to $62.2 million, driven by sharply higher aluminum costs, tariffs on standalone components, and a stronger Colombian peso that increased local cost pressures. 2026 outlook with upside optionality. Management guided 2026 revenue to $1.06–$1.13 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $265–$305 million, noting that additional pricing actions and opportunistic hedging (not included in guidance) could provide further upside.

Management guided 2026 revenue to $1.06–$1.13 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $265–$305 million, noting that additional pricing actions and opportunistic hedging (not included in guidance) could provide further upside. Product and geographic growth initiatives. The company is ramping vinyl (about $10M in 2025, targeted to grow 2.5–3x in 2026), expanding showrooms (expected showroom revenue to rise from ~$10M to $30–35M), integrating the Continental Glass acquisition, and evaluating a U.S. automated plant and U.S. redomiciliation to capture more Buy America and nationwide opportunities.

TGLS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,679. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company’s product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high?performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family?run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

