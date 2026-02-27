iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,838 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the January 29th total of 22,744 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,181 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,181 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYLD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 127,860 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 377,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 299,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 531,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock remained flat at $23.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $311.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

