Short Interest in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU) Decreases By 84.6%

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,682 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the January 29th total of 575,442 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,631 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares by 350.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of BRKU stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.52. 89,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2109 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.