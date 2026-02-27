Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 target price on SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Down 1.9%

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 29,937,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,964,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.64.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The business had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 144,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $1,627,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,198,287 shares in the company, valued at $24,796,677.36. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 29,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $356,112.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 544,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,148. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 460,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and strong growth — Q4 revenue rose ~59% year?over?year to $55.06M, slightly above consensus, and annual revenue hit a record ~$169M, signaling continued enterprise adoption. SoundHound Posts Better-Than-Expected Sales

Revenue beat and strong growth — Q4 revenue rose ~59% year?over?year to $55.06M, slightly above consensus, and annual revenue hit a record ~$169M, signaling continued enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Healthy liquidity — the company ended the quarter with roughly $248M in cash, providing runway to invest in product development and integrations without immediate financing pressure. SoundHound Beats Revenue Estimates, Ends Quarter With $248M Cash

Healthy liquidity — the company ended the quarter with roughly $248M in cash, providing runway to invest in product development and integrations without immediate financing pressure. Positive Sentiment: Product & geographic expansion — launch of the Sales Assist retail agent (MWC) and a new innovation hub in Bengaluru expand addressable markets and engineering capacity, supporting future enterprise deal flow. Sales Assist Launch

Product & geographic expansion — launch of the Sales Assist retail agent (MWC) and a new innovation hub in Bengaluru expand addressable markets and engineering capacity, supporting future enterprise deal flow. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed EPS signal — outlets describe results differently (some call EPS in?line at a ($0.02) loss, others highlight an EPS beat), leaving short?term interpretation varied; investors are focused on margin trajectory and management commentary. SOUN Posts In-Line Earnings

Mixed EPS signal — outlets describe results differently (some call EPS in?line at a ($0.02) loss, others highlight an EPS beat), leaving short?term interpretation varied; investors are focused on margin trajectory and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and margin pressure — GAAP losses widened, non?GAAP net loss persisted, and net margins/ROE remain deeply negative, keeping the path to sustained profitability uncertain. Earnings Call Highlights

Profitability and margin pressure — GAAP losses widened, non?GAAP net loss persisted, and net margins/ROE remain deeply negative, keeping the path to sustained profitability uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism signals — high short interest and significant insider selling increase volatility risk and could amplify downward pressure if growth or margin improvements disappoint. QuiverQuant Summary (includes insider/short data)

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.