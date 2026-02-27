Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Media from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTN

Gray Media Trading Down 12.7%

GTN traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $5.14. 1,163,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,726. Gray Media has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $524.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Gray Media had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Gray Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Media

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Media by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,878,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,188,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 994,474 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 43.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,236,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 983,415 shares in the last quarter. DSC Meridian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Media in the third quarter worth $5,432,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 76.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 590,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Gray Media

Here are the key news stories impacting Gray Media this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat analyst expectations — Gray reported a smaller-than-expected loss (beats on EPS) and revenue topped estimates, with management saying Adjusted EBITDA exceeded consensus. Press Release / Slide Deck

Q4 results beat analyst expectations — Gray reported a smaller-than-expected loss (beats on EPS) and revenue topped estimates, with management saying Adjusted EBITDA exceeded consensus. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a $0.08 quarterly cash dividend (annualized yield ~5.9%), which supports income-oriented holders and can provide demand support for the shares. Dividend Announcement

The board declared a $0.08 quarterly cash dividend (annualized yield ~5.9%), which supports income-oriented holders and can provide demand support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed Q4 earnings call transcripts and the slide presentation are available for investors who want management commentary on revenue drivers, ad trends and margin outlook. Earnings Call Transcript

Detailed Q4 earnings call transcripts and the slide presentation are available for investors who want management commentary on revenue drivers, ad trends and margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and summaries (Zacks, MarketBeat) confirm the beats but also highlight the sharp YoY revenue decline, useful for context when modeling recovery timing. Zacks Article

Coverage pieces and summaries (Zacks, MarketBeat) confirm the beats but also highlight the sharp YoY revenue decline, useful for context when modeling recovery timing. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance was lowered to roughly $755M–$770M, below consensus (~$779M), which raises near-term growth concerns and likely pressured the stock. See press release for guidance details.

Q1 2026 revenue guidance was lowered to roughly $755M–$770M, below consensus (~$779M), which raises near-term growth concerns and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Revenue is down ~24% year-over-year and the company reported a loss this quarter versus strong EPS the prior year, highlighting cyclical ad weakness — a material headwind for near-term profitability. Conference Call

Revenue is down ~24% year-over-year and the company reported a loss this quarter versus strong EPS the prior year, highlighting cyclical ad weakness — a material headwind for near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet metrics (high leverage: debt-to-equity ~2.6; current ratio <1) may concern investors about financial flexibility if ad market weakness persists. See company filings for details.

About Gray Media

(Get Free Report)

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) is a U.S.-based broadcasting and digital media company that owns and operates a portfolio of local television stations and associated digital platforms. The company’s core business centers on delivering local news, sports and entertainment programming through its network-affiliated broadcast outlets. In addition to traditional over-the-air distribution, Gray Media supports multi-platform video streaming and on-demand services for audiences across its markets.

Gray Media’s television stations carry network programming from major national broadcasters, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW, and often feature locally produced news and public affairs content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.