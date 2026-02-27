VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 107.2% in February

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,260 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the January 29th total of 6,883 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance
BBH stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.10. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $135.34 and a 1 year high of $202.91.
VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 50.0%.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF
About VanEck Biotech ETF
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Biotech ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.