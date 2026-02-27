VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 107.2% in February

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,260 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the January 29th total of 6,883 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

BBH stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.10. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $135.34 and a 1 year high of $202.91.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 50.0%.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

About VanEck Biotech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

