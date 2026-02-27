Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,191 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the January 29th total of 7,884 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.2%

ATLCL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.00. 7,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

Atlanticus Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial services, specializing in private-label credit and loyalty programs, installment loans and payment solutions. The company partners with banks and retail and service-based merchants—including automotive dealerships, furniture retailers and healthcare providers—to underwrite and administer credit products that cater to consumers with less-established credit histories.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Atlanticus leverages proprietary underwriting technology to originate, acquire and service installment loans through its direct-to-consumer online platform, and manages portfolio servicing for co-branded credit card programs across the United States.

