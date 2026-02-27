Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,561 shares, an increase of 741.0% from the January 29th total of 1,018 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BKHAR stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Friday. 2,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Black Hawk Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized to pursue merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, restructuring or similar business combination transactions with one or more businesses. The company’s objective is to identify and acquire a target company in industries that exhibit strong growth potential, such as technology, digital media and consumer products. The blank-check vehicle structure allows Black Hawk Acquisition to leverage its capital and sponsor expertise to complete a business combination.

Formed in mid-2021, Black Hawk Acquisition completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BKHAR, raising approximately $250 million in gross proceeds.

