Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Axis Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Axis Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Axis Capital to earn $12.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Axis Capital Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $84.81 and a 52 week high of $110.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90.

Axis Capital Company Profile

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

