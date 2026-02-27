PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Stephens

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PAR Technology stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 2,366,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $657.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.35. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $230,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,719.93. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,613,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,896,314.88. This represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 196,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,730. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PAR Technology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company’s platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR’s integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

