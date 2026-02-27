Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.3%

Insider Activity

AMPH traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $22.17. 551,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,782. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $62,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,858.56. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $256,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,726.60. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $363,925. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,237,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 363,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 382.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 311,071 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 392,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 245,440 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphastar Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management outlined mid? to high?single?digit revenue growth for 2026 and is launching a new respiratory product, which supports future organic growth expectations. Amphastar outlines mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth for 2026 while launching new respiratory product

Management outlined mid? to high?single?digit revenue growth for 2026 and is launching a new respiratory product, which supports future organic growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Needham cut its price target from $34 to $30 but kept a “buy” rating — the revision reduces expected upside but signals continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer?term prospects. Benzinga

Needham cut its price target from $34 to $30 but kept a “buy” rating — the revision reduces expected upside but signals continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer?term prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Amphastar released full Q4 2025 and FY results: Q4 net revenue ~$183.1M (FY ~$719.9M); GAAP and adjusted reporting differ ($0.51 GAAP Q4 / $0.73 adjusted Q4 EPS), and the company provided prepared remarks on the quarter. These filings provide detail but mixed signals for near?term momentum. Amphastar Reports Financial Results

Amphastar released full Q4 2025 and FY results: Q4 net revenue ~$183.1M (FY ~$719.9M); GAAP and adjusted reporting differ ($0.51 GAAP Q4 / $0.73 adjusted Q4 EPS), and the company provided prepared remarks on the quarter. These filings provide detail but mixed signals for near?term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and highlights are available for investors who want management commentary on sales drivers, margins, and pipeline timing (useful for modeling). Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and highlights are available for investors who want management commentary on sales drivers, margins, and pipeline timing (useful for modeling). Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed Street expectations: adjusted EPS $0.73 vs. consensus ~$0.97 and revenue also missed estimates — the misses are the primary catalyst for the share decline today. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Q4 results missed Street expectations: adjusted EPS $0.73 vs. consensus ~$0.97 and revenue also missed estimates — the misses are the primary catalyst for the share decline today. Negative Sentiment: Market writeups noted the revenue miss prompted the selloff; investors likely reacted to both the earnings shortfall and lower near?term visibility despite positive guidance for 2026. Yahoo: Amphastar Misses Q4 Revenue Estimates

Market writeups noted the revenue miss prompted the selloff; investors likely reacted to both the earnings shortfall and lower near?term visibility despite positive guidance for 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data appears inconsistent in public feeds (showing zero shares); investors should treat those short?interest figures as unreliable until clarified by official filings.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2004, Amphastar focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of injectable and inhalation products. The company’s manufacturing facilities in California produce both generic and proprietary formulations designed to address urgent and chronic medical conditions.

Amphastar’s portfolio includes a range of injectable generics such as epinephrine, naloxone and lidocaine, serving hospital, emergency medical and retail pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.