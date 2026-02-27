Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns “Sell” Rating from Glj Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Glj Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 26,212,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507,127. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 651,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,105,343.25. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $127,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 405,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,218,220.40. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 518,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,520 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

