Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Orion has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Orion has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Stock Performance

NYSE OEC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.71. 85,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Orion has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $14.28.

Orion Company Profile

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $411.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.79 million. Orion had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Analysts expect that Orion will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, operating as Orion (NYSE: OEC), is a global producer of carbon black, a critical performance additive used to enhance the strength, durability and conductivity of various materials. The company’s products chiefly serve the tire and rubber industry, where carbon black imparts wear resistance and longevity, as well as the plastics, coatings, inks and battery components markets, where specialty grades deliver tailored conductivity and color properties.

Orion’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Rubber and Specialty and Chemical Specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.