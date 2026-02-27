Best Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – February 27th

IREN, Marathon Digital, and TeraWulf are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is an informal term for publicly traded equities of companies whose businesses or assets are directly tied to bitcoin—examples include bitcoin miners, exchanges, firms that hold large bitcoin reserves, and ETFs that track bitcoin-related companies. For investors, these stocks provide equity exposure to bitcoin’s price movements but also carry company-specific and regulatory risks, so they are not the same as owning bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

TeraWulf (WULF)

