Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Short Interest Down 52.8% in February

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,307 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the January 29th total of 53,607 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,547 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,547 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

FMAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 8,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,185. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Maxele Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maxele Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

