Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 272 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the January 29th total of 582 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 comprises 2.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAINN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 5,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

Issued by Gladstone Investment Corporation, the Gladstone Investment Co 5.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: GAINN) are senior unsecured debt securities maturing on March 1, 2026. These notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.00% per annum, with interest payable quarterly. They rank equally with all existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the company and are governed by a standard indenture.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a closed-end business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing to lower middle-market businesses across the United States.

