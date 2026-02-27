Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance to 12.900-12.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Dell Technologies’ conference call:

Dell reported a record FY26 with $113.5B revenue, $10.30 EPS, and industry-leading cash generation (over $11B ), driving strong shareholder returns and share repurchases.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $26.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.64. 21,329,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,151. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 628.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after buying an additional 1,185,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,802,000 after buying an additional 867,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

