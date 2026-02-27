Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Global Net Lease to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -63.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 846.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Featured Articles

