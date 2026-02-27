Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Tutor Perini has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of TPC traded down $7.68 on Friday, reaching $81.70. 1,259,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4,166.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,182 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 610,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 497,296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after acquiring an additional 487,529 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 889,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after acquiring an additional 433,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 11,487.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 366,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 362,895 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini



Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

