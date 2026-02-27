Raymond James Financial Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $182.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $20.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,904. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $131.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 748.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

