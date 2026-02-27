TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 6,568 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average of $220.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BA. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

