TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $375.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.05. The stock has a market cap of $373.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

