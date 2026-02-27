Lansing Street Advisors Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 807,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $359,324,000 after buying an additional 166,531 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the third quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $408.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 378.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.99. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

