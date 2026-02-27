TIAA Trust National Association Sells 6,331 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $57,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 111,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,022.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,053.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $925.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $964.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

