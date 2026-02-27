Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 18,010 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.07% of Synopsys worth $62,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 423.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $426.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.66.

Synopsys News Summary

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.76%.Synopsys’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on revenue and EPS; Synopsys reported $2.41B revenue (up ~65%) and $3.77 non?GAAP EPS, topping estimates and raising FY?2026 EPS guidance — a core fundamental positive that supports longer?term growth expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $2.0B replenishment to the share repurchase program — a near?term capital return that can support the stock and offset some selling pressure.

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options/whale activity — heavy call buying was reported, signaling speculative bullish interest from traders and possible hedged purchases by institutions.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains tilted toward Buy despite some downgrades — the average brokerage rating is still positive, leaving a mixed sell?side backdrop rather than a broad rout.

Neutral Sentiment: Long?term thesis intact: Market commentary highlights Synopsys' dominant EDA position, potential Ansys synergies over several years, and institutional interest (including Nvidia exposure), which supports a multi?year growth story even as near?term noise persists.

Negative Sentiment: Guidance and China export risks weighed on shares — management's Q2 revenue commentary and Reuters reports about China export restrictions created a muted outlook that disappointed some investors despite the beat.

Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets and ratings after the print — several firms cut targets (Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Rosenblatt adjustments noted), increasing short?term downside risk from reduced upside to current levels.

Negative Sentiment: Ansys acquisition and integration costs remain a near?term drag: GAAP impact, additional debt load and workforce actions are pressuring margins even as management targets multi?year synergies — investors are pricing in execution risk.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

