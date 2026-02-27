Xponance Inc. Acquires 55,272 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,368.09. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $15,197,433.94. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

