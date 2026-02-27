Western Standard LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 278,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. FIGS accounts for approximately 0.6% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.33 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded FIGS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $239,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 821,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,040. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 49,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $565,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,857,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,136,062.62. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,051. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — FIGS reported $0.10 EPS vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue of $201.9M (+33% YoY), driven by higher ASPs and channel growth; this is the core catalyst for the rally. FIGS Q4 results and materials

Q4 beat — FIGS reported $0.10 EPS vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue of $201.9M (+33% YoY), driven by higher ASPs and channel growth; this is the core catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 revenue guide — management provided a revenue range roughly $694.2M–$706.8M (centered near $700M), materially above the prior street consensus (~$625.6M), and reiterated margin expansion plans. That guidance materially improves forward top?line visibility. Figs targets $700M revenue in 2026

Raised FY?2026 revenue guide — management provided a revenue range roughly $694.2M–$706.8M (centered near $700M), materially above the prior street consensus (~$625.6M), and reiterated margin expansion plans. That guidance materially improves forward top?line visibility. Positive Sentiment: Execution and growth levers — management highlighted international expansion, retail openings and partnerships (including Olympic-related initiatives) as drivers of durable customer acquisition and wholesale/DTC mix improvement. These strategic moves support the raised outlook. FIGS Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Execution and growth levers — management highlighted international expansion, retail openings and partnerships (including Olympic-related initiatives) as drivers of durable customer acquisition and wholesale/DTC mix improvement. These strategic moves support the raised outlook. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — coverage notes the stock hit a new 12?month high on the results, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the beat + guide combo. FIGS sets new 12?month high

Market reaction — coverage notes the stock hit a new 12?month high on the results, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the beat + guide combo. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tone shifting — some sell?side coverage calls the narrative “cautious yet constructive,” with models being updated to factor in stronger top?line but still conservative margin timing. Monitor updated estimates and cadence in next quarters. Investment narrative shifting

Analyst tone shifting — some sell?side coverage calls the narrative “cautious yet constructive,” with models being updated to factor in stronger top?line but still conservative margin timing. Monitor updated estimates and cadence in next quarters. Negative Sentiment: Profitability & valuation remain watchpoints — despite revenue strength, trailing net margin is low (~3.0%) and ROE modest (~4.5%); the stock trades at a high PE (~126), so expectations are elevated and any execution slip could pressure shares. Zacks analysis of key metrics

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

