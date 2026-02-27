Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 125.3% in February

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,531 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the January 29th total of 6,893 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 106,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hermes International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hermes International has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $294.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HESAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays cut Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hermes International Company Profile

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

