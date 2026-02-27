Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wolfe Research Analyst Says

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. 257,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,487. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

