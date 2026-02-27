Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.76 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Treace Medical Concepts’ conference call:

Company transformed into a full “bunion solutions” provider , launching three new systems in 2025 that broaden offerings across all deformity categories and have already been adopted by over 25% of its 3,300 surgeon base in just two quarters.

Profitability and cash burn improved materially in 2025 (Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $3.9M; cash used $27.3M vs. $50.5M in 2024), the company ended the year with $48.4M cash and a $115M credit facility, and expects ~50% lower cash burn in 2026.

TMCI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 985,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,856. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $5.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company’s flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

