Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Beowulf Mining Price Performance

Shares of LON BEM traded up GBX 0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 9. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,157. The company has a market cap of £5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.63. Beowulf Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 7 and a 52 week high of GBX 24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Get Beowulf Mining alerts:

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.