Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.9950, but opened at $10.0425. Kunlun Energy shares last traded at $10.0425, with a volume of 477 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Kunlun Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kunlun Energy Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a China-based energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production, distribution and sales of natural gas and crude oil. As a publicly traded entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets under the ticker KLYCY, the company focuses on developing upstream reserves in key basins across northwest China, including the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan–Hami basins. Kunlun Energy’s upstream activities are supported by a combination of proprietary drilling technologies and strategic partnerships that enable it to target both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

In its midstream operations, Kunlun Energy has established an extensive pipeline network that links its production areas to major consumption centers.

