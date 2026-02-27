Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.8380, with a volume of 66514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5,565.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.