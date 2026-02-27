CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,063 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 29th total of 277,728 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,708,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,708,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 129,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,975. CDT Equity has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CDT Equity in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CDT Equity stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 28.28% of CDT Equity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

