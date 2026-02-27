Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 286 and last traded at GBX 280.18, with a volume of 96457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.

Hansa Investment Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of £562.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hansa Investment

In other news, insider Pedro Gonçalves bought 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,128. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies involved in special situations, with a bias towards small cap companies. The fund also invests through other third party funds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All Share Index and MSCI All Country World & Frontier Markets Index.

