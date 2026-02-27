Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,190 shares, an increase of 319.3% from the January 29th total of 7,916 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,051. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

