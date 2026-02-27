Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Acerinox had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

Acerinox Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ANIOY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 1,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Acerinox

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company’s core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

