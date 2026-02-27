TD Securities Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$23.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.
NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.63.
Northland Power Stock Up 0.4%
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of C$725.26 million during the quarter.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term. Northland’s growth opportunities are global and span North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.
