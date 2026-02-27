Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Plaintree Systems had a negative return on equity of 242.90% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.
Plaintree Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTEEF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.39. Plaintree Systems has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
