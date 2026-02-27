Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 625509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Group Eleven Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51.

About Group Eleven Resources

(Get Free Report)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region. The company also holds 60% interest in the Ballinalack project, which comprises 5 PLs covering an area of 169.0 square kilometers located in northeast Ireland; and 76.56% interest in the Stonepark project comprising 6 PLs covering an area of 183.6 square kilometers located in County Limerick, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.