Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.0660, with a volume of 116836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEPN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Septerna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Septerna in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Septerna from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Septerna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,834.73. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Septerna by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 582,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 282,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Septerna by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Septerna by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Septerna in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 116.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 222,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 119,953 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 3.85.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

