Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.5340. 4,813,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,978,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and investor materials: Crescent reported Q4 EPS of $0.49, beating consensus ($0.30). Management provided a results presentation and conference materials that frame the beat as evidence of improving profitability. This EPS surprise is a primary positive driver for the share move. Read More.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRGY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Crescent Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Sunday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $865.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.64 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,292,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,928,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,998 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,303,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after buying an additional 2,925,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,808,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,464,000 after buying an additional 2,767,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,105,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after buying an additional 2,234,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company’s core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy’s integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy’s operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin’s stacked pay intervals.

