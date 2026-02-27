Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747 shares.The stock last traded at $3.1350 and had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Studio City Ih Price Performance

Studio City Ih Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $654.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -0.05.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

