Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 and last traded at GBX 95, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.28. The company has a market cap of £6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services. The company is also involved in reselling third party software, and related development and support services. Crimson Tide plc was incorporated in 1911 and is based in Tunbridge Wells, the United Kingdom.

