AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AvePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on AvePoint from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore dropped their price objective on AvePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AvePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of AVPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 147,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.94 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%. Equities analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 32,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $437,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 14,948,666 shares in the company, valued at $204,198,777.56. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in AvePoint by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

