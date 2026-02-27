Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 175.61%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.56 million.

Record equipment sales in Q4 (new and used equipment ~$301M, up ~$90M sequentially) as inventories normalize and customer demand rebounded on lower rates and tax clarity.

Ongoing rental fleet reduction weighed on rental revenue (down ~10% YoY) and reduced gains from rental equipment sales; management plans to pare roughly another $40M of fleet, which will continue to pressure rental-related revenues near term. 2026 guidance midpoint of ~$180M adjusted EBITDA assumes a modest, back?half recovery driven by improved OEM pricing, product support growth and normalized volumes in material handling and construction, but remains exposed to demand, weather and supply/competitive dynamics.

2026 guidance midpoint of ~$180M adjusted EBITDA assumes a modest, back?half recovery driven by improved OEM pricing, product support growth and normalized volumes in material handling and construction, but remains exposed to demand, weather and supply/competitive dynamics. Longer?term strategy focused on core dealer consolidation, selective M&A, an ERP transformation and scaling PeakLogix and Ecoverse toward $100M+ each, targeting >$200M of high?quality EBITDA and ~3.5x leverage by 2028.

NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 281,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $222.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 131,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,162.51. The trade was a 43.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 26,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc (NYSE: ALTG) is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

