Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $83.41 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $83,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $17.74B topped estimates; comps grew ~5% and margins improved, signaling continued strength in off?price apparel and home. TJX Q4 tops expectations as profit and sales climb

Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $17.74B topped estimates; comps grew ~5% and margins improved, signaling continued strength in off?price apparel and home. Positive Sentiment: Material capital returns announced — a 13% dividend increase and a $2.5–$2.75B buyback authorization — which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Company press release

Material capital returns announced — a 13% dividend increase and a $2.5–$2.75B buyback authorization — which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street responded with upgrades/price?target raises and bullish commentary (multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views), supporting near?term demand for the shares. We’re boosting our price target on TJX

Wall Street responded with upgrades/price?target raises and bullish commentary (multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views), supporting near?term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press and analyst writeups highlight TJX’s long track record, strong cash flow and market share gains in off?price retail — a constructive backdrop for longer?term holders.

Positive press and analyst writeups highlight TJX’s long track record, strong cash flow and market share gains in off?price retail — a constructive backdrop for longer?term holders. Negative Sentiment: Cautious guidance weighed on sentiment: TJX’s FY?2027 and Q1 EPS guidance came in below some Street expectations (Q1 guide notably softer), and management flagged muted annual sales/profit as consumers pull back. TJX Cos forecasts muted annual sales and profit

Cautious guidance weighed on sentiment: TJX’s FY?2027 and Q1 EPS guidance came in below some Street expectations (Q1 guide notably softer), and management flagged muted annual sales/profit as consumers pull back. Negative Sentiment: Short?term volatility after the print: some coverage noted the stock dipped earlier on guidance disappointment despite the beat, underscoring sensitivity to forward estimates and consumer spending trends. Why TJX Companies Stock Sank Today

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

