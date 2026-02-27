Generali Investments Management Co LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Amgen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 23.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.76.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $379.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen hit an all-time intraday high, reflecting strong investor demand and momentum that likely supported upward price pressure earlier in the session. Amgen stock hits all-time high

Amgen hit an all-time intraday high, reflecting strong investor demand and momentum that likely supported upward price pressure earlier in the session. Positive Sentiment: Amgen is featured in dividend-stock roundup articles, which can attract long-term income-focused buyers and support demand for shares given its yield and payout profile. Got $10,000? Put It in These Dividend Stocks Now

Amgen is featured in dividend-stock roundup articles, which can attract long-term income-focused buyers and support demand for shares given its yield and payout profile. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces note Amgen has outpaced the Dow over the past year, providing a positive performance backdrop — but analysts remain cautious, suggesting upside may be tempered by valuation and execution risks. Is Amgen Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Commentary pieces note Amgen has outpaced the Dow over the past year, providing a positive performance backdrop — but analysts remain cautious, suggesting upside may be tempered by valuation and execution risks. Neutral Sentiment: Legislative risk: S.3847 (Stop Corporate Inversions Act of 2026) was flagged as potentially relevant to multinationals including AMGN; the bill would tighten rules around inversion tax treatment — a longer-term policy item to monitor but not an immediate earnings driver. Stop Corporate Inversions Act of 2026

Legislative risk: S.3847 (Stop Corporate Inversions Act of 2026) was flagged as potentially relevant to multinationals including AMGN; the bill would tighten rules around inversion tax treatment — a longer-term policy item to monitor but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reported spikes in short interest appear in the feed but show zero shares/NaN in the figures — this looks like a data or reporting error rather than a meaningful change in positioning; still worth checking official exchange short-interest releases for confirmation.

Reported spikes in short interest appear in the feed but show zero shares/NaN in the figures — this looks like a data or reporting error rather than a meaningful change in positioning; still worth checking official exchange short-interest releases for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: A small institutional holder (Bradley Foster & Sargent) trimmed its position (~1,336 shares), a minor selling signal that may slightly contribute to sell-side flow but is not materially large versus Amgen’s market cap and average volume. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,336 Shares

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.