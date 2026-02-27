BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,000,614 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the January 29th total of 464,650 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 993,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2%

BCAT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.2607 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 53.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 971.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

