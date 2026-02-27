Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 950 shares, an increase of 118.9% from the January 29th total of 434 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,138 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,138 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,095 shares during the last quarter. Trailhead Planners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,221,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,219,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,079. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $445.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

